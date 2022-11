Not Available

A motor mechanic, Billo Chaudhary, creates waves in the local community when he dares to play Holi with the arrogant and wealthy Rajkumari Devika Singh. When she has him beaten and imprisoned by the police, he decides to avenge this humiliation by abducting her and inviting the wrath of her brother, Yeshwant - who sexually molests local women with impunity, who wants him dead at any and all costs.