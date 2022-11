Not Available

Melodrama unfolds in this Bollywood tale of unrequited love, lust, kidnapping and suicide with a desperate push for a happy ending. Billo works for pretty mechanic Gauri. Billo's oblivious of Gauri's feelings for him and falls for a princess. Her brother lets Billo know he strongly opposes the match and then falls for Gauri and kidnaps her. In a tit-for-tat move, Billo kidnaps his princess. Could this be the end of Billo's chance at romance?