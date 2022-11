Not Available

After disappearing without a trace 18 years ago, Prince Naresh (Dev Anand) returns to his village as commoner Dilip Singh, only to discover that tragedy has befallen his family and that his adversary (Premnath) is close to ascending the throne. In a triple cross, the nobleman hatches a plan to take his rightful place as the king. Saira Banu plays Naresh's love interest, and Durga Khote portrays his mother in this entertaining yarn.