The blind Pyare (Fardeen Khan) and the deaf Mohan (Esha Deol) have mastered their disabilities with each other's help. But now, the inseparable duo faces their greatest challenge: helping each other find true love. Enter Preeti (Amrita Rao) and Priya (Boman Irani), who lead our heroes on a song-filled quest for romance in this light Bollywood musical comedy, which features the memorable tagline: Love is blind ... and deaf, too.