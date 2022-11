Not Available

Kaali and his sister Seeta live in a shanty house. He assists the Engineer Vinay. Mangla, Seeta's friend falls in love with Kali and they gets married, much to the delight of his sister. Now Kali meets with an accident and loses his left hand. He blames Vinay for the accident. Now Vinay falls in love with Kaali's sister Seeta, but Kaali is against their relationship.