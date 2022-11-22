Not Available

Pyjama Girls presents the chaotic friendship of Irish teenagers Lauren and Tara as they navigate the trials of life, dressed all the while in their uniform of rebellion: pyjamas. Balancing tenderness with hilarity, Pyjama Girls tracks the explosive micro-dramas of teenage life against the bleak backdrop of Dublin's inner city flats. Lauren's future hangs in the balance as she takes part in street violence with rival teen gangs and faces expulsion from school. Over the course of the film we learn about the challenges that life throws her - from her addict mother to the disruptive world of the flats - and understand the crucial importance of her friendship with Tara.