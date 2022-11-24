Q 85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones

Not Available

“Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones,” is a star-studded evening that celebrates the life and legacy of the icon. In celebration of such a legendary figure, some of the biggest stars came to share in on the celebration. Performers such as Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Brian McKnight, John Legend, Gloria Estefan, Fantasia, Charlie Wilson, Jennifer Hudson, Ne-Yo, Sam Smith, Meghan Trainor, Patti Austin, Yolanda Adams, Ledisi, and Cynthia Erivo all hit the stage to pay tribute to Quincy Jones by performing his classic works. Additionally, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Danny Glover, Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle, LL Cool J, Rashida Jones, and Ludacris shared their personal stories of how Quincy has impacted them throughout the years. The special was taped in September at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.