Runichem is busy preparing for the approaching centenary. While half the village is present at a meeting in the community center, an art theft takes place in a villa. The same evening, an agent is also shot at an alcohol check. But the people in the community center don't know anything yet. when Wilbur tries to call home from the community center that night, the phone interferes and he hears a fragment of a conversation related to criminal activities. The two friends Wilbur and Aristides decide to investigate this mysterious case, with the help of Akkie, daughter of inspector Swaan who is in charge of the investigation of the painting theft, and grandfather Quarles. This film is based on the second season of the Dutch serie 'Q & Q': for this film, the 13 episodes, with a running time of more than six hours, have been reduced to less than an hour and a half.