Q Quits Recollecting

Q has surrendered to the mysterious power and vice-like grip of the ‘Substance’, in trying to erase an old memory that she’d been a victim of. Her ‘Pusher’, fed up with the ceaseless manipulations she’s been through, decides to help her out by pointing to the parallel reality that ‘the Substance’ had created for her. Through this, Q will identify those hiding behind it and slaughters all her tormentors. Helped by ‘the Agent’, Q will fight them – the ‘Runner’ whom she simultaneously loves and hates, the beast of a Nazi woman who tortures her after imprisoning her in a dungeon, and the ‘Cinephile’ – the primary culprit responsible for setting off a chain of events in motion, and the one who wont hesitate locking up innocent women to satisfy his filthy cinematographic lust…