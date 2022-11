Not Available

Sunil Shetty stars in this Bollywood crime drama as Amar Kapoor, an upstanding police inspector tasked with tracking down a notorious vigilante (Sunny Deol) and a small-time thug (Arman Kohli) who've been wreaking havoc all around the city. When he learns that his suspects are actually fighting to bring down an organized crime consortium, Amar is forced to decide between following orders and following his heart.