Qaid Mein Hai Bulbul

In a scenic village in India live two love-birds, Pooja Choudhry and Suraj. Both are childhood sweethearts and would like to get married soon. The only ones opposed to their marriage are Guddo and Vimla, their respective mothers, while their respective fathers have already given their blessings to them. Facing strong opposition, Suraj and Pooja elope, hoping that their mothers will have a change of heart. Before that could happen, Pooja disappears and the only clue that Suraj has is that she may be imprisoned in a local, reportedly haunted, castle - from where no one has ever returned alive to tell the tale.