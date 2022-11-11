Not Available

Ravi Verma is an efficient and sincere C.B.I officer, He always stands against all anti-social elements who are trying to destruct the peace and prosperity of our nation. Rudra and Mazdittia are rival Mafia Dons. Kali Shankar, a Mazdittia look–alike, kills Ravi Verma’s son Bunty, but Kali goes in coma stage, when Ravi Verma shoots him. DSP asks Ravi Verma to disguise as Kali and enter the Mafia gang to find out their whereabouts. Ravi Verma as Kali eliminates Rudra, But when Ravi Verma is on a US mission, Kali awake from coma and enters Ravi Verma’s house and tries to molest Ravi Verma’s sister and wife, but fails. In the Climax, Ravi Verma rushes back from US. Kali and Mazdittia captures him for the secret file, but Ravi Verma eliminates everyone saving himself, his family and of course, the Nation.