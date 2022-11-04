Not Available

Local baron decides to take poor Kikola’s land and orders a local witch Babale to persuade Kikola’s wife that non-compliance will bring suffering to their children Kato and Kajana. On the day of the Bonfire, Kato plays a wicked trick on her brother by dressing up as an evil imp. The shock makes Kajana dumb. The parents take him to a distant village where he has to "meet the miraculous icon" in hope of recovery.