Qarishkhlis tsin

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Georgian-Film

The conflict with the plant owner makes Tade and Gijua to leave the town and return to their home village. There, Gijua fells in love with Tade’s sister Tasya. A day before their wedding, Tasya is taken by the people of Prince Rostom. Two friends rescue her from the Prince’s estate and launch a resistance struggle against the local usurpers. Revolted peasants kill the prince while two friends escape to the city and become active in a revolutionary movement.

Cast

Marya ArnazKrilova
Aleqsandre ImedashviliPetua
Simon JividzeSaqua
Ushangi ChkheidzeNiko
Dimitri MjaviaPolice-officer
Ketevan AndronikashviliKatine

