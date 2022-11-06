Qarishkhlis tsin

The conflict with the plant owner makes Tade and Gijua to leave the town and return to their home village. There, Gijua fells in love with Tade’s sister Tasya. A day before their wedding, Tasya is taken by the people of Prince Rostom. Two friends rescue her from the Prince’s estate and launch a resistance struggle against the local usurpers. Revolted peasants kill the prince while two friends escape to the city and become active in a revolutionary movement.
|Marya Arnaz
|Krilova
|Aleqsandre Imedashvili
|Petua
|Simon Jividze
|Saqua
|Ushangi Chkheidze
|Niko
|Dimitri Mjavia
|Police-officer
|Ketevan Andronikashvili
|Katine
