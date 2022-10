Not Available

Officer Akram is on the verge of nabbing 3 dreaded arms dealers, Ali, Abbas & Laila. When Akram busts an arms deal by his 3 targets, Ali-Abbas join forces with Gopal, a corrupt scientist holding a deadly virus to take the tourists at the Jail resort as hostage. Akram helped by Rachit, & along with a commando team, will they be able to rescue the hostages?