Not Available

Qayamat: City Under Threat

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    CBI Officer Akram Sheikh (Sunil Shetty) is on the verge of nabbing three dreaded Pakistan-backed arms dealers , the brothers Ali (Arbaaz Khan) and Abbas (Sanjay Kapoor) and their common moll Laila (Isha Koppikar) . When Sheikh busts an important arms deal conducted by his three targets , Ali-Abbas join forces with Gopal (Chunky Pandey) , a corrupt scientist to get hold of a deadly virus and take the tourists at the Elphinstone Jail resort as hostage . Akram Sheikh is now compelled to get help from Rachit (Ajay Devgan) , a criminal serving jail time who was a former associate of Ali-Abbas and the only person in history to have successfully escaped the Elphinstone jail . Along with a commando team , they try to pull off a rescue attempt by breaking in the jail and rescuing the hostages .

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images