Qi Gong for beginners is the perfect way to explore and experience the numerous benefits of Qi Gong. Used for thousands of years in China to build energy, improve and maintain health, and cultivate piece of mind, these easy to learn practices are designed to enhance your vitality and well being. Qi Gong and Tai Chi master Chris Pei leads tailored workous ranging from 5 to 45 minutes.This safe and effective program is suitable for every body, age and schedule.