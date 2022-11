Not Available

The film follows the meandering misadventures of an aimless medical school graduate who has never kept a job and wanders from the bed of one girl to another. He becomes caught between his flight attendant girlfriend who is often away and a high school girl who claims to be a lesbian. A mixture of fast living and brooding melancholy, Fluffy Rhapsody is an engaging, photogenic essay on the current generation of seemingly thoughtless, but in fact overly introspective urban youth.