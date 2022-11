Not Available

Billionaire Suen falls seriously ill, he hopes to find his only son who has been missing for twenty years to inherit his fortune. Meanwhile, he tells his butlers to find a killer, to kill him when he is joyful, so that he won’t suffer too much from his illness. Suen meets a woman and asks her to move in, in return he promises to pass his fortune to her. Thief Yee, Scammer Tao, and Single Fong all flood in and assert that they are the son of Suen.