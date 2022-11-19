Not Available

Chow Yi (Gillian Chung) is about to leave on holiday with her boyfriend, Yang Pai Shu (Lawrence Chou) until an argument makes Chow Yi to dump him at the airport. Their breakup is being witnessed by her ex-boyfriend, Chan Kwan Ping (William Chan), who has just returned from overseas trip. Waiting for his arrival is his current girlfriend, Dai Pui Si (Michelle Wai). Kwan Ping then offers his lift to bring Chow Yi back to the city. Upon knowing Chow Yi is homeless, jobless and friendless, he let her to stay in his place for two days, making Pui Si jealous. Can the ex-lovers reunite once again?