Refreshingly simplistic and visually authentic, this film is set in 1973 Singapore and tells the story of 2 star-crossed teen-aged lovers against the backdrop of the underworld. A romantic tragedy reminiscent of films produced by Shaw Brothers studios during the golden era of Chinese cinema in the 70's, the film is dedicated to the memory of 70's Asian icon and diva, Teresa Teng (1953 -1995).