Qing chun pai

Not Available

A story of a high school boy as he processes the loss of his first love and learns to experience high school over again. For 3 years of high school, JU Ran has silently had a love for a young girl in his class. At the end of his senior year, as the college entrance examination looms overhead, JU Ran's situation changes, and he is given the chance to repeat his senior year. Through this year, he studies again for the examination, and has a second chance at his high school experience. JU Ran's tale is that of growing up, and a caution to take joy in every moment, because even second chances are not perfect.