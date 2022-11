Not Available

Hung is a street-wise smart aleck and Mak is his dumb sidekick. They are partners, mostly in unlawful jobs. One night, the two are spotted by Zaza in the middle of a heist. Consequently, they go to jail. Hung hates Zaza for this. In prison they are befriended by old timer Hui. The three run afoul of boss Orca and try to avoid Orca by insulting chief warden Ko. They are brought before correction officer who is none other than Zaza. Hung hates Zaza more.