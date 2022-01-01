Not Available

Qlimax 2012 - Fate or Fortune - Took place on the 24th of november 2012 in the Gelredome, Arnhem. The event is Q-Dance's most popular event, that draws around 30.000 visitors each year from all around the world. Tickets are hard to get your hands on, since the event is sold-out within hours of ticket release. Since, the event itself is such a wanted attraction, the DVD of Qlimax has an equally wanted reputation, because it holds the memories of the event that everybody holds so close.