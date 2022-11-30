Not Available

Qlimax 2016 Rise of the Celestials The theme Because of the size of GelreDome, the essence of Qlimax stands out even more. The presence of something greater, that can’t immediately be labeled as ‘a sovereignty’, but as something more than we can observe with modern science, is of great importance for the theme. ‘The Dark Side’, ‘Science & Religion’, ‘Immortal Essence’, ‘Rise of the Celestials’. This spiritual and often dark corner attempts to hold a mirror in front of you as a visitor and confront you, in order for you to open your eyes and add an extra layer to the event. Because of the presence of just one area with one stage, each and every visitor is submerged in the same story, that you all take home with you afterwards. This feeling of solidarity and understanding results in the preservation of the essence of Qlimax, while every edition enters a different chapter.