Queens of Combat 14 will be held on September 16, 2016 at Mid Atlantic Sportatorium in Gibsonville, North Carolina Ariel Monroe vs. D and D Muscle Factory Angela Rose (D'Arcy Dixon and Miss Diss Lexi) with Dastardly Handsome Zane Riley vs. Sexual Young Caramel ( Devin Nicole and Savannah Evans) Roni Nicole vs. Malia Hosaki 2 of 3 Falls Match: Kennadi Brink vs. Rachel Elaring Thundering Kitty vs. Chasiti Taylor Number 1 Opponent for the title of Queen of the Bout - Nicole Savoy vs. Su Jung.