Queens of Combat presents "Tag Team Title Tournament Part 1" held February 18, 2017 in Gibsonville, NC Thunderkitty vs. Daysia QoC Tag Tournament Round 1 D&D Muscle Factory w/Fitness Guru Zane Riley vs. Nevaeh and Rachel Ellering Davienne vs. Faye Jackson QoC Tag Tournament Round 1 Taeler Hendrix and Chelsea Green vs. Kiera Hogan and Aja Perera QoC Tag Tournament Round 1 The Fella Twins vs. Sexy Young Caramels Samantha Heights vs. Angel Rose Kennadi Brink vs. Britt Baker QoC Tag Tournament Round 1 The Sea Stars vs. The Lucha Sisters (Leva Bates and Jade).