Queens of Combat presents "Tag Team Title Tournament Part 2" held February 18, 2017 in Gibsonville, NC Miss Diss Lexia vs. Aja Perera QoC Tag Tournament Semi-Final Taeler Hendrix and Chelsea Green vs. Nevaeh and Rachel Ellering Samantha Heights vs. Kiera Hogan QoC Tag Tournament Semi-Finals The Lucha Sisters (Leva Bates and Jade) vs. Sexy Young Caramels The Fella Twins vs. The Sea Stars Thunderkitty vs. Britt Baker Queens of Combat Championship Match Kennadi Brink vs. Su Yung (c) QoC Tag Tournament Finals Taeler Hendrix and Chelsea Green vs. The Lucha Sisters Leva Bates and Jade.