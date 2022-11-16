Not Available

Twenty-fourth anniversary from the queen of battle we will see stars from WWE and many more January 20, in the historic CWF Sportatorium Keira Hogan against Nicole Payne's Starfish (Delmi Exo and Ashley Vox) team against Ruthless Ambitions (Maria Manick and Penelope Ford) Savannah Evans vs. Willow Nightingale Priscilla Kelly vs Ell Kath Samantha Heights Hate Blanchard QOC Championship Su Yung (c) vs Hudson Envy QOC Tag Team Team Pretty angry girls (Madi Max and Rene Michel) vs Dishonorable Impact (Tehler Hendrix and Chelsea Green).