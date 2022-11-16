Not Available

in: American wrestling promotions, Queens Of Combat, North Carolina based wrestling promotions Queens of Combat EDIT SHARE General Alumni Event history Roster Queens of Combat Acronym QOC Established 2014 Location Charlotte, North Carolina Website Official site Queens of Combat (QOC) is an American professional wrestling promotion. It showcases women's professional wrestling, featuring independent and alumni talent for many of its wrestling events. Some talent include WWE alumni Mickie James and Serena Deeb.