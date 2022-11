Not Available

Editor's Note: These are the same matches as Queens of Combat Season 3 featured on www.WomensWrestlingNetwork.com presented in live event form* Madi Maxx vs. Samantha Heights Veda Scott vs. Brittany Blake Rachel Bostic vs. Aja Perera Savannah Evans vs. Hudson Envy Xia Brookside vs. Angel Rose QOC Tag Team Championship Ruthless Ambition (c) (Maria Manic and Penelope Ford) vs. Killer Death Machines (Neveah and Jessicka Havok).