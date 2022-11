Not Available

Editor's Note: These are the same matches as in Queens of Combat Season 3, presented at www.WomensWrestlingNetwork.com, presented in the form of a live event * Madi Maxx Open Challenge Veda Scott vs. Samantha Heights Aja Perera vs. Rachel Bostic vs. Xia Bruxide vs. Angel Rose Hudson Envi, Nevae and Britney Blake vs. Savannah Evans, Penelope Ford and Maria Manik QOC Championship - NO DQ Su Jung (s) vs. Kimber Lee Held on May 19, 2018 in Hebron Hall in Charlotte, North Carolina.