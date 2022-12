Not Available

It has always been understood that the secret of movement lies in the decomposition of time. Aristotle was convinced that the horse in his gallop never rises completely from the ground. Only in the 1870s, Eadweard Muybridge, using a series of photographic devices operated by cables, observed the famous horse Phryne L. In order to understand its mystery, through the dissection of time: in an instant it is suspended in the air. — AP