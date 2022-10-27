Quackerz 3D

Not Available

Many years ago, on a faraway island, there lived a Sun Duck who protected his flock from evil powers. The Sun Duck had his loyal guardians who made sure the Sun evenly spread its energy on their flourishing land. The bliss continued until an Evil Witch learned of the Sun Duck's superpowers. She seized the guardians and stole the Sun Duck away for the only sake every living woman would understand: eternal youth and mesmerizing beauty. Today, nobody believes in old legends. Mandarin ducks peacefully reside on their island and abide by the law that prescribes "no flying on the island" and "never leave the island". The Emperor is the only one who knows that the legend is true and that the next generation Sun Duck has been born. He keeps it in strict secrecy, but the Witch also knows that the legend is true and she is coming back for her next victim.