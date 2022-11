1962

Daffy Duck is ordered by his loud-mouthed wife to sit on their egg in a nest. When Daffy adjusts the nest to make it more comfortable, the egg rolls away from him and into a crocodile hatchery, where it is indistinguishable from all the other eggs. When Daffy picks what he think is his egg from the crocodile hatchery, a male crocodile gives chase and does battle with Daffy for the egg.