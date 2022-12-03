Not Available

Angela finds herself in a mysterious place where a stranger takes her on a journey of memories and emotions. She goes through the five stages of grief while visiting five stages of her life before she is able to learn and accept what has happened to her. 'Quadratura' is an experimental short film about visiting your life's memories and lessons before ending this life and starting another. Filled with riddles, metaphors, poetry, dance and colour, 'Quadratura' is a unique painting of a girl's tragic yet beautiful story.