Quai des Orfèvres

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Jenny Lamour (Delair) wants to succeed in the theatre. Her husband and accompanist is Maurice Martineau (Blier), a mild-mannered but jealous man. When he finds out that Jenny has been making eyes at Brignon, a lecherous old businessman, in order to further her career, he loses his temper and threatens Brignon with death. Despite this, Jenny goes to a secret rendezvous at Brignon's apartment, who is murdered the same evening. The criminal investigations are led by Inspector Antoine (Jouvet).

Cast

Simone RenantDora Monier
Bernard BlierMaurice Martineau
Suzy DelairMarguerite Chauffournier Martineau, aka Jenny Lamour
Pierre LarqueyEmile Lafour, un chauffeur de taxi
Jeanne Fusier-GirPâquerette, la dame du vestiaire
Claudine DupuisManon

