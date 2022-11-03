Quails Quest: Its a Boy!

Not Available

Now known as the Quail's First Christmas. Identical, except for the title change on the cover. Imagine the "greatest story ever told" as seen from the perspective of three small birds! The three quails befriended by Mary and are swept along on the journey of their lives. They are captured by King Herod, but discover a plot against Mary's baby, so they decide they must escape to warn the family that the king is looking for Jesus.The animated film was the idea of London-based Christian writer Steve Legg as a holiday evangelism tool. After realizing that so many children have no idea who Jesus Christ is, he wanted to communicate to them the real meaning of Christmas. It has become a favorite seasonal staple in the UK. Recommended for ages 3 and up.