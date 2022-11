Not Available

Miltos and Thanos are a couple of friends going away for the weekend in Milto’s house on the mountain. Upon their arrival they come across something extraordinary. A young woman lives in Miltos’s house. Both men try to communicate with her but to no avail. A cloud of mystery surrounds this girl and each friend reacts differently to her presence. This movie is the ‘ Qualia ‘ of the two friends. Their subjective perception.