Not Available

With more than 1.2 million spectators, the 2011 feature film, Qualquer Gato Vira-Lata, gets its sequel in QUALQUER GATO VIRA-LATA 2. In the first film, Tati (Cléo Pires) and Conrado (Malvino Salvador) finally get together after a series of misunderstandings with Tati's ex-boyfriend, Marcelo (Dudu Azevedo). In this sequel, the new couple travels to a paradisiac location, a beautiful resort in Mexico where Professor Conrado is going to give a lecture. While there Tati decides to take advantage of the occasion and the beautiful landscape "to take a step forward" in her relationship with Conrado. But her plans do not work out. Marcelo, who is extremely jealous, accompanies everything from afar, finding out that the couple fought he regains hope and packs his bags destination the resort. And now? Who will Tati choose? After various adventures, encounters and mishaps, will Tati finally find her true love?