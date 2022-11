Not Available

Quan is a story about a young boy tired of working for his relatives in the rice paddies and dreaming of a life where he is free to pursue whatever he desires. Doing so, he befriends an elderly bus driver, who teaches him the value of doing something you enjoy, for a living. Finding a new family, leaving your past isn't an easy task, especially for a young boy, and destiny can always find a way to turn things around in life.