Quando os Deuses Choram Sobre a Ilha

Not Available

At the end of the busy year of 1997, we ended up filming a documentary produced by Jorge Timm. Jorjão's restaurant was very close to the Uruguay River, on Ilha Redonda, and there was a river flood, which rose about eleven meters above the normal level - two meters less than the record high of 1983 - and displaced many people. Claudio Baiestorf, Carli and I went there to record the damage, interview homeless people and invent delusions. We arrived at the place and realized that Jorge had greatly exaggerated, via telephone, the size of the flood damage. There were not even homeless people. Thanks to warnings from the civil defense, all residents had taken precautions. We opened a whiskey and started filming anyway.