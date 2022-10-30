Not Available

"Be careful of what you believe in..." Quanna is a story of supernatural horror and suspense following the life of a very troubled man. As a child Mark (Kester Hodgson) loses his parents in a car crash and grows up in care. From this point on he constantly seeks answers to his lonely life and takes comfort in the supernatural world through the help of Emine, a Turkish clairvoyant (Rose Van Hooff). Mark's luck seems to be on the up when he meets a group of new friends, Adam (Matt Downton), Sarah (Claira Watson Parr) and Emma (Jessica Florence), but he chooses not to heed the warning Emine gives him and invites them into his home. A pact with a spirit, the loss of something precious to him and the denial of the pleas of his friends sees all of their lives sucked into a vacuum of terror and betrayal from which they might never return.