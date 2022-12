Not Available

The incredible life-story of fashion icon, style guru and one of the most influential designers of the 20th century, Dame Mary Quant. One of Britain’s most renowned cultural figures, Quant was at the vanguard of the stylistic revolution of the 60s and 70s, leading the charge away from convention and conservatism through the championing of ground-breaking designs including the miniskirt and hot pants, plus an ingeniously creative partnership with hair stylist, Vidal Sassoon.