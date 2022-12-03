Not Available

In the sci-fi tinged Quantification Trilogy, Jeremy Shaw’s characters escape the physical world through ecstatic practices. The three inventive, interconnected "para-fictions" that make up the trilogy deal with "Quantum Humans": immortal, cyborg-like entities who use dance as a ritual to transcend the oppression of technology. Using vintage means to craft each mid-length film, the Vancouver-born artist creates a fascinating work about the relationship between the individual and the collective.