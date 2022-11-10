Not Available

We can create abundance in our lives by awakening the genius within each of us. This insightful film answers some crucial questions about transforming our lives: How is quantum communication connected to the Universal Laws of Attraction? How do we manifest our future soul-mates and business partners, and how can we become fully actualized human beings? What is actually happening when we pray? How do we create an intelligent dialogue with the creative force of the universe to allow us to experience a quantum leap in our own intelligence? Discover how to excel in your relationships, career and achieve super-learning to change your life and achieve a sense of self-actualization. Includes powerful insights from Dr. Bruce Lipton, Dr. John Gray and many other recognized authorities on the subject.