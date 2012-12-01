Quantum Quest: A Cassini Space Odyssey

2012

Quantum Quest centers on the story of Dave, a young photon, who is forced out of the Sun on a journey of discovery. He must get to the Cassini Space Craft and save it from the forces of the Void, only Dave does not know exactly what he must do or even where the Cassini Space craft is or what it is. The forces of the Void must destroy Cassini before it sends its great discoveries back to Earth,Dave is the only thing that stands between them and victory.