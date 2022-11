Not Available

The Astronomical Findings Organization (AFO) has blown up Saturn's moon, Titan, which causes controversy around the idea the AFO has found a wormhole near the sun. Unbeknownst to the general population, the AFO sends out two astronauts to discover what lies in that "portal" that connects us to them. Upon arrival, they find an artificial sun and artificial planet. Once landing, a quantum spin occurs. How? And what happened after all of that? See if you can find out.