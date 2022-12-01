Quarantine Youtube Archive

Not Available

A compilation of 75 YouTube videos that have been uploaded to the website within the last 6 months and are related to Covid in some way, specifically in the title. It flickers between quarantine vlogs, “what I eat in a day in quarantine” videos, “quarantine glow-up” videos and story-time videos from people who have had Covid themselves. Soto has been collecting these videos since the beginning of quarantine as she thought it would be important to document what was going on over on YouTube, a platform that has so much cultural relevance but is not often paid attention to from an archival standpoint as these daily diaries and videos are often seen as frivolous. This archive may just look like familiar imagery to most right now but is important to keep as a time capsule for the future.