1983

Quarterback Princess

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 2nd, 1983

Studio

The Maida family has moved to Oregon, and daughter Tami wants to play quarterback for the high school football team. There's just one problem. She's a girl. With everyone from the coach to her next door neighbor against her, she's out to prove that not only can she can play football, but she can win the state championship. (Based on a true story)

Cast

Don MurrayRalph Maida
Barbara BabcockJudy Maida
Dana ElcarMr. Caine
John StockwellScott Massey
Mary-Robin ReddSaleswoman
Joshua CadmanBrian

