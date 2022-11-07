Quarterback Princess

The Maida family has moved to Oregon, and daughter Tami wants to play quarterback for the high school football team. There's just one problem. She's a girl. With everyone from the coach to her next door neighbor against her, she's out to prove that not only can she can play football, but she can win the state championship. (Based on a true story)
|Don Murray
|Ralph Maida
|Barbara Babcock
|Judy Maida
|Dana Elcar
|Mr. Caine
|John Stockwell
|Scott Massey
|Mary-Robin Redd
|Saleswoman
|Joshua Cadman
|Brian
